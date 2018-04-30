Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump is weighing in on his upcoming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The president has said it will probably take place in the next three to four weeks and Monday morning he tweeted out where he would like it to take place.

Numerous countries are being considered for the MEETING, but would Peace House/Freedom House, on the Border of North & South Korea, be a more Representative, Important and Lasting site than a third party country? Just asking! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2018

The summit comes amid some skepticism that Kim can be taken at his work for the promises he’s made recently.

For example, he said his country is willing to give up its nuclear weapons if the U.S. pledges not to attack. Kim said he also plans to shut-down a nuclear test site in May and open the door for U.S. inspections

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton says North Korea has made promises like these before.

“That could be a very positive sign or it could be a sign that they’ve reached the level of development where they don’t need testing now,” said Bolton.

In 2008, North Korea blew up a cooling tower at its nuclear power plant to show its commitment to stop making nuclear weapons. However, when diplomatic talks fell apart, the North conducted new tests.

“We are going to have to verify any agreement with North Korea because they have a history of cheating,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, D-CA.

Trump says he won’t accept anything less than full denuclearization. It’s unclear how Kim interprets that but in exchange, the North Korean leader wants sanctions relief and a promise the U.S. won’t invade.

Government officials in South Korea told reporters on Sunday that Kim has promised to invite foreign journalists in next month to watch as North Korea shuts down its main nuclear test site.

Later this week, North Korea will shift its time zone up 30-minutes to line up with South Korea which according to the North’s state media is “a first practical step for national reconciliation and unity.”