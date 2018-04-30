Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — An officer at the Miami-Dade Juvenile Detention Center is facing federal charges nearly three years after a 17-year-old died when he failed to receive proper medical attention after being beaten by other inmates in the detention center; a beating that was encouraged by the officer, according to prosecutors.

An indictment unsealed Monday accuses Antwan Lenard Johnson of conspiracy and deprivation of rights under color of law. Johnson is due in court Monday.

The indictment claims Johnson used a bounty system and rewards so inmates at the Miami-Dade Regional Juvenile Detention Center would use violence to punish bad behavior by other inmates.

It’s a story first reported by CBS4’s Jim DeFede “Snacks For Attacks: Inside A Dysfunctional Dade Juvie Detention Center, Part 1” and Part 2.

Seventeen-year-old Elord Revolte, identified only as “E.R” in the indictment, was assaulted by other juveniles in August 2015 because of unspecified “statements and behavior.”

The inmate rewards included extra recreation time and snacks.

According to the indictment, Johnson “communicated, in words and gestures, to juveniles that he wanted them to forcibly assault E.R. Various juveniles agreed.” During the attack, Johnson was in a supply closet, which was away from direct view of E.R. and the other juveniles. After the attack, E.R. was taken to the JDC medical department while the other juveniles were “released from their cells in order to watch television as a reward and privilege. In and around the same time, Antwan Lenard Johnson also acknowledged and bumped fists together with the juvenile who initiated the attack on E.R.” The teens also received snacks for taking part in the attack, states the court document.

In 2015, two teens in the Juvenile Detention Center teen told CBS4 News the Center breeds violence.

“Usually they will bribe us with honey buns; you know Skittles, or something. [The guard would] be like, ‘Okay look bro, this kid disrespected me. I don’t like him. I’ll give you a honey bun if you do it.’”

Both teens said it was common for such bribes to be paid out.

One kid outlined the hierarchy of snacks.

“I’m talking about under the table snacks,” he said. “It’s honey buns, then it’s pretty much chocolate. And [then] there’s fast food. Fast food is where everybody will go crazy.”

The reason those items are so valuable is that the kids don’t have access to the vending machines, which are located in the guard’s break room.