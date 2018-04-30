Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami) – NSYNC fans got the reunion they’ve been waiting for, just not the way they really want.

The members of the boy band, including superstar Justin Timberlake, received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

Fans showed up in droves to show their support for the boyband that skyrocketed to popularity in the late 1990’s.

Hundreds of thousands of fans lined up for miles to celebrate the band that brought hits such as “I Want You Back” and “Bye Bye Bye”.

Now, NSYNC is immortalized in the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

It all started when Chris Kirkpatrick didn’t make the cut for the Backstreet Boys and then came up with the idea to start another boy band.

Enter Justin Timberlake. He and Chris were friends. Then JT brought in his Mickey Mouse Club co-star JC Chasez.

Next was Joey Fatone.

Lance Bass joined after the original fifth member, a guy named Jason Galasso, quit.

Over the years, NSYNC has sold more than 70 million albums.