Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search for a sexual assault suspect has been going on since Thursday morning and in video just released by City of Miami police, you see just how brazen he was.

Surveillance video shows a woman who wanted her face blurred standing outside of her home in Little Haiti with her small dog.

All of a sudden you see the suspect, who’s been identified as 34-year-old Tavares Canty, creep up on her.

He tries to push her inside her home but she puts up a fight.

He tries to close the door, but she manages to continue fighting him off and eventually get away from him.

The woman then goes back inside her home but apparently doesn’t lock the door and the suspect comes back with a cloth in his hand, opens the door and the woman pushes him out of the way and goes out into the street.

“She was able to kick, punch and get her way out of there and get into the middle of the street so that the neighbors or that whoever was outside could see that, scaring the individual and he walked away,” said City of Miami Police officer Michael Vega.

Police say after this attempted kidnapping, which happened at 7 a.m. on Thursday, the suspect then went to a nearby home and he raped a woman after forcing her inside.

Police also released surveillance footage showing Canty leaving the scene of the alleged crime.

The vicitm’s stepmother told CBS4’s Oralia Ortega he raped her as her stepdaughter’s newborn son was in the same room and two other children were in the home.

Police believe Canty is armed and dangerous and they’re asking for the community’s help in capturing him.

If you have any information that could help police, contact Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.