MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday, April 30th, is National Honesty Day.

We started the month fooling people, and we’re ending the month telling the truth. Though, hopefully, we tell the truth all the time!

The day was created in the 90s to encourage honesty and straightforward communication in politics, relationships, consumer relations and education.

But let’s face it, people lie! Happens all the time! So today’s “Lauren’s List” has some facts about fibs and how to spot them.

Frequency

Americans, on average, tell about 11 lies per week, according to an American Psychological Association study. Other research shows that number is on the conservative side and that 60 percent of people can’t go 10 minutes without lying at least once!

Reasoning

Experts have determined there are three main reasons for lying: promoting yourself (which accounts for 44% of lies told), protecting yourself or impacting others (either negatively or positively).

By Profession

A Gallup Poll from late last year ranked the most honest professions, and for the 16th year in a row, nurses came out on top as being the most honest and ethical. The least honest, according to the poll, are Congress people, car sales people, and lobbyists.

Spotting Lies

Behavioral experts and trained interrogators say tell-tale signs of dishonesty include throat clearing or swallowing before answering a question, hiding mouth or eyes, and verbal-nonverbal disconnect– such as a nod of your head when replying with a negative response.

