MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Standing 5-foot 10-inches tall with long blond hair and Scandinavian good looks, the 27-year-old Dane looks the supermodel type shooting a cover shot for a magazine on this day, except Caroline Wozniacki is not a model.

She is a professional tennis player, who earlier this year, won The Australian Open in women’s singles.

But growing up in Demark, with 2 polish immigrant parents, Caroline started hitting balls against a wall until she was good enough to play with her family.

“Once I hit a full summer up against a wall, my dad was like ‘If you want to play I can teach you’ and then started playing against my mom. She was club champion at the time and then my brother and my dad and then we started competing with each other. Once I beat my moms, I saw blood. I thought, I can do this. Then, regional tournaments and went from there,” Wozniacki said.

As she started winning, her Dad remained her coach. Caroline is now ranked no. #2 in the world by the Women’s Tennis Association slipping from her #1 position. She is the first woman from a Scandinavian country to hold the top ranking position.

“It’s pretty crazy. It’s been a great ride with ups and downs throughout my career and lot of incredible moments. Obviously winning the Australian Open at the beginning of this year was something I’ve always dreamed of. Now, I’m just excited about this year to come,” she said.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo asked her about beating the William’s sisters.

“I have once,” she said. “I won’t say how many times I’ve lost to them. It’s been one time each and I’ll take it.”

Now Caroline can add designer to her list of accolades. She joined forces with the sunglasses company OVVO and has created her own collection.

So why did she do it?

“I think it’s one of the coolest accessories out there. Sunglasses are everywhere so the minute I’m off the court I put them on,” she explained.

There are seven styles for women and four for men.

“They are actually mostly titanium which actually makes them extremely lightweight and durable as well,” she send bending them inside and out. “So, as an athlete I throw things in my bag all the time and it’s important even if I step on them they still work,” she said.

Caroline splits her time between Monaco and her home on Fisher Island. She is engaged to former NBA player David Lee. Her 10-year plan is to start a family and maybe get into being a television sports commentator.

Life is good for this active young athlete.

“I think the best part is I get to share this with my family and I have a fiancé that is super supportive and that makes things so much better,” she said.

