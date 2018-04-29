Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ISRAEL (CBSMiami) – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is calling for international action to punish Iran for its missile programs.

The nation’s top diplomat is finishing up the final leg of his first trip abroad…meeting with allies in the Middle East.

Pompeo arrived in Jordan Sunday after whirlwind visits to Saudi Arabia and Israel, where he repeatedly took aim at Iran.

“We remain deeply concerned about Iran’s dangerous escalation of threats to Israel and the region,” Pompeo said.

Pompeo promised full U.S. support to Israel which claims Iran has ramped up assistance to anti-Israel militant groups and its long-range missile programs.

“Iran must be stopped. Its quest for nuclear bombs must be stopped,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel is also leading calls for the international community to revise its 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

President Trump will decide if the U.S. will stay in it by May 12th.

“If we can’t fix it he’s going to withdraw from the deal. It’s pretty straight forward,” said Pompeo.

Pompeo does not think exiting the Iran deal will play any role in the de-nuclearization efforts with North Korea.

Pompeo kicked off fresh negotiations with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un in a secret visit last month.

“My goal was to try to identify if there was a real opportunity there, I believe there is,” Pompeo said.

Trump is making plans to meet with the North Korean leader within next month or two.

Pompeo also said he was proud to be relocating the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv, to Jerusalem.

The embassy officially opens May 14th.