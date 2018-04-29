Filed Under:Florida Shooting, Intruder, Mistaken Identity, Winter Garden

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WINTER GARDEN (CBSMiami/AP) — A sad tale of mistaken identity that could have been far worse.

Authorities in Florida say a man shot his wife twice when she went to the bathroom, saying he mistook her for a burglar.

Winter Garden police said the couple thought they heard an intruder in the home, but after checking their suburban Orlando home, they both went to bed.

Local media report the wife, Allison Simmons, got up to go to the restroom about 45 minutes later and used her phone’s light to find her way. When she got out, she woke her husband, Nathan Simmons, who shot at her two times fearing it was the intruder they were seeking.

Allison was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both husband and wife gave similar accounts of the Wednesday incident, but an investigation is ongoing.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

What Are People Talking About?
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch