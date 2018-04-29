Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Opioid addiction is a crisis. People hooked on the drugs– are dying on a daily basis. Governor Rick Scott recently signed into law a bill designed to fight the problem. Among other things, it places limits on opioid prescriptions doctors can write.

We focus on the “House of Hope”, Broward County’s largest and longest serving provider to treat substance abuse and one of the recovering opioid addicts in its rehabilitation program.

Guest: Susan Glasscock, CEO, “House of Hope”

Hendrixs Briggs, Recovering Opioid Addict