May is “Jewish American Heritage Month”– an annual recognition and celebration of Jewish-American achievements and contributions. President George W. Bush first proclaimed the month in 2006, as a result of efforts by the “Jewish Museum of Florida” and South Florida Jewish community leaders.

We focus on how it is being marked in the coming weeks, and its connection to the upcoming “Cultural Heritage & Tourism Summit”.

Guest: Susan Gladstone, Exec. Dir., Jewish Museum of Florida

Stephanie Jones, Exec. Dir., Cultural Heritage & Tourism Summit