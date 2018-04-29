Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a possible fatal shooting that took place in Miami.

Heavy police presence was seen in the area of Southwest 20th Avenue and 19th Street.

Witnesses say that one person is dead.

Police say they received a call at approximately 3:40 a.m. of a possible fatal shooting.

When authorities arrived on scene they discovered a male victim deceased, inside a crashed vehicle.

The male was killed by an apparent gunshot wound.

There were also two other crashed vehicles on scene.

Police are continuing to investigate.