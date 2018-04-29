Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DELRAY BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A deadly crash has police investigating in South Florida.

Four people have been killed and four others injured when a speeding truck crashed into a minivan, striking another car with the impact in a Florida beach city.

Delray Beach Police said Saturday the multi-car crash began when a Chevy Silverado rammed a van going south on a busy highway that waited for northbound traffic to be cleared to turn left.

Police said on Twitter that witnesses told detectives the pickup truck was going very fast. The impact made the two vehicles collide with another car.

Four people in the minivan died at the scene. Local media say two people in the last car suffered minor injuries, while the truck’s passenger was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The truck driver was slightly injured and is cooperating with investigators.

Police have identified the driver of the truck as 21-year-old Paul Wilson Streater.

He is cooperating with authorities and was released from police custody, pending the traffic homicide investigation, per police.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)