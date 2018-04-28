Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Police listed the last known address for the man they believe is behind two back-to-back attacks on women in a Little Haiti neighborhood as not far from where assaults happened.

When CBS 4 News showed up, we were not welcome. A woman at the address said the suspect didn’t live there.

Investigators are searching for 34-year-old Tavares Canty. Police say surveillance video captured him Thursday around the time he attempted and failed to kidnap one woman. Authorities say just an hour later, Canty returned to the area to sexually assault another victim.

The victim’s stepmother tells CBS 4 News he was armed with handgun, forced the woman into a bedroom and raped her with her newborn son in the room.

Police were back in the neighborhood Friday, handing out flyers and warnings, telling residents to keep their doors and gates locked when inside their home.

Canty is described as a thinly built muscular black man. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue shirt, jeans and a baseball cap.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471 TIPS. The reward is $3,000.