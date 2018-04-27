Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBS) – President Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel managed to fit in a joint news conference during her brief three-hour visit to the White House, her first trip outside Germany since she narrowly won re-election to her fourth term. North Korea, trade and Iran and the Iran deal were high on the agenda.

Merkel’s visit follows a three-day visit from French President Emmanuel Macron, after which Macron said he believes Trump will leave the Iran nuclear deal. Merkel also seemed to indicate that whether the U.S. stays in the Iran deal is up to Mr. Trump.

As the deadline for certifying the Iran deal quickly approaches, and the administration has suggested Trump might pull out, he addressed Iran and the deal in general terms during the news conference. He did not say whether he has decided to stay in the deal.

