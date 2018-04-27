Filed Under:Carey Codd, Coral Springs, Local TV, Parkland, Tornado, Weather

CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) — Parts of northern Broward got socked with severe storms and a Tornado warning Friday afternoon.

A trained spotter called to report a tornado in the Coral Springs-Margate area near University Drive and Wiles Road, according to a  National Weather Service preliminary report.

One person posted a video of the high wind in Coral Springs as the Tornado Warning was in effect.

 

#TORNADO #WARNING #coralsprings #yikes #rain #pouringrain #frameitcoralsprings #weather #tornadowarning #itsatwister

A post shared by Frame It (@frame_it_coral_spring_delray_b) on

Another posted video from their Twitter account of some seriously dark skies.

 

Confirmation of a touchdown will be provided by the National Weather Service later today or tomorrow.

 

