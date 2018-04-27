Comments
CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) — Parts of northern Broward got socked with severe storms and a Tornado warning Friday afternoon.
A trained spotter called to report a tornado in the Coral Springs-Margate area near University Drive and Wiles Road, according to a National Weather Service preliminary report.
One person posted a video of the high wind in Coral Springs as the Tornado Warning was in effect.
Another posted video from their Twitter account of some seriously dark skies.
Confirmation of a touchdown will be provided by the National Weather Service later today or tomorrow.