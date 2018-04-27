Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – Tinnitus, commonly known as ringing in the ears, affects 50 million Americans.

Now, new technology is helping alleviate symptoms for some people who suffer this sometimes debilitating problem.

The Levo System was recently cleared by the FDA, it trains the brain to ignore the ringing. The technology mimics the sound of a person’s tinnitus. They then listen to the sound on an iPod while sleeping for the next three months. Over time, the brain becomes more accustomed to the sound.

“At nighttime when you’re sleeping your brain is more plastic, it’s more receptive to these kinds of changes,” said Dr. Yu-Tung Wong. “It’s very difficult to say you are going to be able to make the sound disappear completely, what you’re trying to do with most tinnitus therapies is make the sound more tolerable.”

Those who have undergone the treatment say they’ve experienced a reduction in the ringing, some have said they’ve experienced a “significant reduction” of 50 percent or more.