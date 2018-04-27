Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

St. Louis, MO (CBSMiami) — The red sweater-wearing man at the 2016 Presidential debate is facing some trouble for a social media post at a gun range with his son.

Ken Bone says a picture of him and his son at a shooting range got his 14-year-old suspended.

That red sweater he wore during the 2016 Presidential debate made him an internet sensation overnight but now it seems the digital world has come to haunt him.

“I shared a photo on social media of me and him at the gun range. I was teaching him how to shoot,” explained Bone.

He is talking about teaching his 14-year-old son who is now suspended from the St. Clair Illinois Regional Office Safe School.

“One of the school administrators saw that and I got a call saying that my son couldn’t come back to school until the police investigated,” said Bone.

Bone says he shared the two-year-old picture out of sheer innocence, showing his support for Kyle Kashuv, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student who does not support gun control. He recently posed at a shooting range and said school security officials questioned him about the picture.

“Kyle Kashuv was one of the survivors of the Parkland shooting massacre. He was having trouble with security at his school, he had tweeted some pictures of himself with his father at the gun range and I wanted to show my support for him so I tweeted basically the same photo with me and my son,” said Bone.

School officials in Illinois did not take that lightly.

“She said that the caption where I said the security officers should talk to my son. She said that was threatening.”

Bone’s son has been in trouble before.

“He took a pocket knife with him to school and he said he didn’t mean to. It was zipped up in his binder, he got expelled from his old school which is why is goes to St. Claire County Office Safe School now,” he explained.

Bone hopes his son has learned a lesson.

“Definitely be responsible with what you put on social media. It stays around forever. There’s no such thing as deleting anything. And be really careful with your words.”

The school district declined to comment on the case because of student privacy, but the superintendent said Illinois law gives school officials latitude when it comes to holding students accountable even for activity off campus.