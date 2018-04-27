Filed Under:Audi, Consumer, Local TV, Recall

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s another carmaker recall, this time affecting Audi vehicles. Audi is recalling more than a million cars and SUVs across the globe due to an electric coolant pump that can overheat and possibly cause a fire.

The recall covers the 2013 to 2016 A4 model years, the 2013 to 2017 A5, the 2012 to 2015 A6, and the Q5 SUV from 2013 to 2017.

Audi says the water pump problems can lead to a potential vehicle fire in a couple of different scenarios. Under the first, debris can get lodged inside the water pump and cause it to short-circuit. The other has moisture within the pump also causing a potential short-circuit. In either case a short-circuiting coolant pump increases the chance of a vehicle fire.

To the fix the problem, dealers will install an upgraded water pump with a pressure compensation element to help prevent moisture accumulation and update engine control module software on the recalled vehicles.

Audi will begin notifying owners of affected vehicles on or before June 11 by mail, but didn’t say when the new parts will be available.

