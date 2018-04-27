Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — CBS4 News would like you to join us on a touching tribute to veterans of World War II and the Korean War. We recently traveled with dozens of local veterans who took part in an Honor Flight South Florida, a trip to Washington, D.C. where veterans visit and reflect at the memorials built in their honor.

Our cameras were there as dozens of heroes, aging men and women, who served this country were treated like VIPs for one day earlier this month.

It was a simple mission, executed with the kind of precision the US military is famous for, except Honor Flight is a civilian-run operation that transports World War II and Korean War veterans to Washington, DC free of charge.

The veterans received VIP treatment at Arlington National Cemetery, and other memorials that brought back a flood of memories.

Honor Flight is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing veterans with honor and closure.

Click here if you’d like to take part in the next Honor Flight South Florida later this year.