COCONUT CREEK (CBSMiami) – The search is on for a man who reportedly exposed himself to a teen.

The 16-year-old was walking in the 3400 block of Cocoplum Circle Wednesday afternoon when a man drove up and exposed himself.

The teen walked away and the man drove off.

Anyone with information on the man, or anyone who had this happen to them, should contact the Coconut Creek police department at (954) 973-6700.