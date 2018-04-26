Filed Under:Edwin Lopez, Ian Moffett, Local TV, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Miami Dade Public Schools, Miami-Dade County, Parkland, School Safety

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County is taking more action to make schools a safer place.

As a result of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, there has been a shift in personnel.

Chief Ian Moffett was the police chief of Miami-Dade Public Schools until Thursday.

Now Moffett will take the role of the Chief School Safety and Compliance Officer.

Former deputy chief of police Edwin Lopez will now serve as the interim chief of police for Miami-Dade Schools.

A coworker congratulated Lopez for the new role via twitter, saying he’s proud to have him as the first Hispanic chief.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

What Are People Talking About?
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch