Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County is taking more action to make schools a safer place.

As a result of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, there has been a shift in personnel.

Chief Ian Moffett was the police chief of Miami-Dade Public Schools until Thursday.

Now Moffett will take the role of the Chief School Safety and Compliance Officer.

Former deputy chief of police Edwin Lopez will now serve as the interim chief of police for Miami-Dade Schools.

A coworker congratulated Lopez for the new role via twitter, saying he’s proud to have him as the first Hispanic chief.