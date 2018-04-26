Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Nearly 30 thousand people are expected to lace up their sneakers and take part in the Mercedes Benz Corporate Run in Downtown Miami.

The race starts at Biscayne Boulevard and SE 1st Street and ends between NE 3rd Street and 2nd Street.

There will be a number of road closures for the race beginning at 2 p.m. The closures will last until 11 p.m.

The race kicks off at 6:45 p.m.

Thursday, April 26, 2018:

2 p.m.: Street detours/lane closures begin. Northbound lanes of Biscayne Blvd, from Chopin Plaza to NE 4th Street will close. Southbound lanes will offer two-way traffic. Special attention will be given to the entry and exit of Chopin Plaza (Hotel Intercontinental and One Miami).

4 p.m.: The first of the 28,100 expected participants will begin arriving – traffic will increase.

6:00 p.m.: Northbound Brickell Avenue traffic will be detoured west on to SE 7th Street.

Only traffic going to Hotel Intercontinental and One Miami will be allowed to cross over the Brickell Bridge.

6:30 p.m.: The racecourse will be shut down. Participants are encouraged to take advantage of the Metrorail and Metromover. (Please see course map here: http://mercedesbenzcorporaterun.com/assets/printable/mia_course-map.pdf)

6:45 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.: Actual race time.

7:20 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.: Roadways will reopen as the last of the participants pass and the Miami Police Department deems it safe. Estimated times:

SE 3rd Street should reopen by 7:20 p.m.

SE 3rd Ave. should open by 7:30 p.m.

SE 2nd St. should reopen by 7:40 p.m.

North River Dr. should reopen by 7:50 p.m.

NW 5th St. should reopen by 8:00 p.m.

NW 5th Ave. should reopen by 8:10 p.m.

NW 4th St. should reopen by 8:15 p.m.

NW 4th Ave. should reopen by 8:20 p.m.

NW 3rd Ct./NW 3rd St. should reopen by 8:25 p.m.

N. Miami Ave. should reopen by 8:30 p.m.

NE 2nd St. should reopen by 8:40 p.m.

NE 2nd Ave. should reopen by 8:50 p.m.

NE 4th St. should reopen by 9:00 p.m.

12 a.m.: Northbound Biscayne Blvd will reopen to traffic.