MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miami Police Department has released a video of a man wanted for sexual assault.

Police say he attacked two women Thursday morning in Little Haiti.

little haiti sexual assault suspect Miami Police Searching For Man Wanted In Connection To Little Haiti Sexual Assault

Police say this man is responsible for an armed sexual assault in Little Haiti. (Source: Miami Police Department)

According to investigators, the man tried to force a woman in her 20’s into her home around 7 a.m. but didn’t succeed.

About an hour later, he did make his way into another women’s home and sexually assaulted her.

The man was armed with a gun.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, last seen wearing a dark blue long sleeve shirt, jeans, dark shoes and a baseball cap.

“He was armed with a firearm and we consider him armed and dangerous,” said Kiara Delva with the City of Miami Police Department. “Now it appears that he is hiding.”

Police say that due to the sensitivity of this case, they cannot give even a general location of where the assaults occurred.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

