Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A gun scare led to the lockdown of Dillard High on Thursday morning.

School officials contacted the police after they received word that a student may be bringing a gun onto the campus.

The student was detained but no gun was found. The school, at 2501 NW 11th Street, was then placed on lockdown as police searched the school.

“It’s scary, it’s scary, you see your kids going to school, it’s life, it’s scary,” said Cameka Porter who was among a crowd of anxious parents who drove to the school after receiving word of the lockdown. “I got a Code Red text on my phone and also my son called me to let me know it was a Code Red and someone was on the campus with a gun.”

“Rebecca” did a video chat with her niece who described students hiding in closets and under desks.

“She was under a desk,” said Rebecca. “She said a student had been in a fight the day before and had come back with a gun.”

“It was scary and dark but I wanted to be protected,” said Denicia Cobb who hid in a closet.

The search of the school and surrounding grounds came up empty, no guns or bombs were found.

Around 10 a.m., the lockdown was lifted.

Even after the lockdown was lifted, Rebecca wasn’t taking any chances – she signed her family members out.

Despite the false alarm, it’s clear that what happened at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High last February has had a lasting impact.

“We shouldn’t have to feel like we are in jail, we shouldn’t have to come to school every day and get searched or have these problems,” said Aniyah Jones.