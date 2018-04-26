Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 24-year-old Florida Department of Corrections Officer was taken into custody Thursday morning after authorities say she fled from the Everglades Correctional Institution when a police dog was going to search her car for contraband.

A spokesman for the Florida Department of Corrections told CBS’s Peter D’Oench that the Department is “moving towards the dismissal” of Officer Evelyn Bruton, who joined the department in December of 2015.

The department said a checkpoint had been set up at 6 a.m. At the Everglades Correctional Institution after there was evidence indicating that Bruton was going to bring contraband in to the facility.

Authorities say when staff approached her with a K-9 to search her car, she took off. Corrections staff pursued her.

They say she was pulled over at Southwest 152nd Street and 117th Avenue next to the Florida Turnpike and in front of a car dealership and when she got out of her car; she was taken into custody as Miami-Dade Police narcotics bureau detectives went to the scene.

Miami-Dade Police say she was released and they do not anticipate charges against her.

A Corrections spokesman said in a statement, “FDC is committed to preventing all avenues of contraband introduction to ensure the secure operation of our correctional institutions. The Department has zero tolerance for the introduction of contraband and any officer found to be engaging in the introduction of contraband is subject to arrest and dismissal. The actions of this officer are unacceptable and do not align with the professional standards we hold for all FDC staff.”

The spokesman said the case is under investigation.