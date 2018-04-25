Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday morning over President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

The Trump administration says the policy is needed for security but challengers say the ban really targets Muslims.

Wednesday morning, a large group of protesters stood outside the Supreme Court to make their presence known.

“The promise of America is open to every human being regardless of how they pray and how they worship,” said immigration activist Ramla Sahid.

The original policy, which was rolled out shortly after Trump took office, sparked widespread protests and triggered confusion at the nation’s airports. Lower courts blocked it and it was withdrawn.

The justices will consider the president’s third version of the policy.

It’s more limited. It targets seven countries, most with predominately Muslim populations. The administration says the countries do not have proper screening measures in place for people coming to the U.S.

Challengers say the policy is illegally aimed at Muslims and they point to the president’s own words on the campaign trail as evidence. During his run for office, Trump called for a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the united states.

The Supreme Court allowed this version of the ban to take effect in December while it considered the case. The justices will decide whether it violates immigration law or the constitution.

They are expected to make a decision regarding the travel ban in late June.