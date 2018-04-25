Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A drink a day could lead to an increase in your dental and medical bills.

New research shows that people who routinely drink one or more alcoholic beverages a day have an excessive amount of bad bacteria in their mouths. Having too many harmful mouth bacteria is known to lead to gum disease, heart problems, and even some forms of cancer.

The researchers said they did not find a specific threshold level when it comes to how many drinks. Also, they did not investigate the effects of specific kinds of drinks.