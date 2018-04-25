Filed Under:House Fire, Local TV, Redland

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With flames shooting into the night sky, a Redland home was completely destroyed in an overnight fire.

When Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the home at 25100 SW 153 Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, they found it fully engulfed in flames. It took nearly four hours to get the fire under control.

At daylight, it was still smoldering. The four-bedroom home, made of wood, had burned down to its foundation.

No injuries were reported.

The home, owned by Guillermo Salazar, has been used as a site for a wedding photo shoots. One was scheduled for Wednesday.

Investigators are trying to sort out what happened. They do know the fire started on the patio and spread to the rest of the now-gutted home.

