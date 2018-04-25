Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – A man accused of murdering his wife, and then creating an elaborate cover-up, will remain behind bars.

During his first appearance, a judge ordered 51-year-old Patrick Palmer be held without bond in the death of his wife Sherryl Palmer.

On April 14th, witnesses reported hearing gunshots at the couple’s home on NE 24th Avenue in Pompano Beach.

In the following days, several people attempted to contact Sherryl, who owned the popular Chit Chat bar on Federal Highway, but she was nowhere to be found.

The sheriff’s office was finally contacted to do a welfare check at the Palmers’ home.

Upon entering the home on April 17th, deputies found blood in several rooms. Patrick Palmer was lying on the bed and bleeding from injuries to his arms. He was taken to the hospital.

Sherryl’s body was found wrapped in tarps near what looked like a shallow grave. The sheriff’s office said she had been shot twice in the head.

Dental records were used to confirm her identity on April 20th. The medical examiner ruled Sherrly’s death a homicide.

During the course of the investigation, investigators found some discrepancies in Patrick Palmer’s story.

“(He),,,engaged in an elaborate cover-up after her death in an attempt to make the victim’s friends and family believe she was alive,” Broward Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gina Carter told the Sun-Sentinel. “He was telling them she had gone out, and that her cellphone was broken. He was covering for himself.”

Carter added that they believe Patrick Palmer’s injuries were self inflicted.

Palmer has been charged with first degree murder.