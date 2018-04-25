Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

By Suzy Fielders

Whether you are looking for an option for Cinco De Mayo or just love tequila, these are the five top spots in Miami for the best tequila drinks. Each has plenty of amazing food to match with the tequila, so be sure to enjoy the full experience. From laid back atmospheres to oceanfront views, there is something on this list for every tequila lover!

Tequiztlan Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar

1884 Bay Road

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 397-8442

www.tequiztlan.com

With a selection of over 200 tequilas this is the place to go if you love tequila! Click here to view the many options they have available. Don’t miss Tequila Taco Tuesday & Thursday every week. Tequiztlan first opened as El Cielito Lindo back in 1991 by Don Manuel and Marlen. At the time it happened to be the first Mexican restaurant in South Beach.

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

1220 16th St.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 704-2145

www.bodegasouthbeach.com 1220 16th St.Miami Beach, FL 33139(305) 704-2145

Known for their fun tacos and many tequila drinks, this location is a hit among tequila lovers. From traditional margaritas to their own specialty cocktails the variety of tequila drinks is sure to please any taste. A couple tequila cocktails they offer that shouldn’t be missed… La Diablita, Maduro Old Fashioned and Pico Picante. Be sure to follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates and specials.

Down N’ Dirty Tacos

1144 Ocean Drive

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 604-0323

www.downanddirtytacos.com 1144 Ocean DriveMiami Beach, FL 33139(305) 604-0323

In addition to their amazing tacos, they have a huge assortment of margaritas. They have the classics, as well as many fun variations. Don’t miss their Hibiscus Margarita and Spicy Rita! Click here to view their full menu of food and drinks. They even have fun apparel in their shop for those that want to be festive on their visit.

Related: Best Football Bars In Miami

Vintage Liquor & Wine Bar

3301 N.E. 1st Ave., Suite 105

Miami, FL 33137

(305) 514-0307

www.vintageliquor.com 3301 N.E. 1st Ave., Suite 105Miami, FL 33137(305) 514-0307

If you are looking for a unique tequila or any rare liquor, then Vintage Liquor is the place to visit. They have a huge selection of tequila for sale. Click here to see them all. For the latest news and updates from Vintage, be sure to follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Cantina Beach

605 Ocean Drive

Miami, FL 33149

(305) 365-4500

www.ritzcarlton.com 605 Ocean DriveMiami, FL 33149(305) 365-4500

This is a great place to relax with a tequila drink as it offers oceanfront views. It’s located on the Ritz-Carlton property but open to the public. They offer delicious Mexican food and an extensive listing of tequila, 110 premium types to be exact! They even have an on-site Tequilier, which is a tequila specialist trained in Mexico’s Agave growing regions. Click here to learn more and view their menus.

Related: Best Signature Cocktails In Miami