Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
By Suzy Fielders
Whether you are looking for an option for Cinco De Mayo or just love tequila, these are the five top spots in Miami for the best tequila drinks. Each has plenty of amazing food to match with the tequila, so be sure to enjoy the full experience. From laid back atmospheres to oceanfront views, there is something on this list for every tequila lover!
Tequiztlan Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar
1884 Bay Road
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 397-8442
www.tequiztlan.com
With a selection of over 200 tequilas this is the place to go if you love tequila! Click here to view the many options they have available. Don’t miss Tequila Taco Tuesday & Thursday every week. Tequiztlan first opened as El Cielito Lindo back in 1991 by Don Manuel and Marlen. At the time it happened to be the first Mexican restaurant in South Beach.
1220 16th St.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 704-2145
www.bodegasouthbeach.com
Known for their fun tacos and many tequila drinks, this location is a hit among tequila lovers. From traditional margaritas to their own specialty cocktails the variety of tequila drinks is sure to please any taste. A couple tequila cocktails they offer that shouldn’t be missed… La Diablita, Maduro Old Fashioned and Pico Picante. Be sure to follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates and specials.
1144 Ocean Drive
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 604-0323
www.downanddirtytacos.com
In addition to their amazing tacos, they have a huge assortment of margaritas. They have the classics, as well as many fun variations. Don’t miss their Hibiscus Margarita and Spicy Rita! Click here to view their full menu of food and drinks. They even have fun apparel in their shop for those that want to be festive on their visit.
Related: Best Football Bars In Miami
3301 N.E. 1st Ave., Suite 105
Miami, FL 33137
(305) 514-0307
www.vintageliquor.com
If you are looking for a unique tequila or any rare liquor, then Vintage Liquor is the place to visit. They have a huge selection of tequila for sale. Click here to see them all. For the latest news and updates from Vintage, be sure to follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
605 Ocean Drive
Miami, FL 33149
(305) 365-4500
www.ritzcarlton.com
This is a great place to relax with a tequila drink as it offers oceanfront views. It’s located on the Ritz-Carlton property but open to the public. They offer delicious Mexican food and an extensive listing of tequila, 110 premium types to be exact! They even have an on-site Tequilier, which is a tequila specialist trained in Mexico’s Agave growing regions. Click here to learn more and view their menus.
Related: Best Signature Cocktails In Miami