WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Trump hosted his first state dinner since taking office with the leader of America’s oldest ally.

The President and first lady, Melania, welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife, Brigitte, and more than a hundred others at the White House for a night of glitz and glamour.

The glitzy event capped a day full of pomp, circumstance, and some personal grooming between the two leaders.

About 130 guests, including Vice President Mike Pence, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, dined on rack of lamb and nectarine tart.

The first Lady, who planned every detail of the event, stole the spotlight in a dazzling silver gown.

Unlike years past, only one Democrat was invited to the state dinner.

Members of the media and celebrities were also excluded.

Before the event, the two leaders held bilateral discussions on foreign matters.

French President Macron urged President Trump to keep US troops in Syria and stay in the Iran nuclear deal:

“There is a chance and nobody knows what I’m going to do,” Trump said.

Earlier Trump lashed out at the idea that Iran might re-start their nuclear program if the US pulls out of the deal.

“If they restart it, they’re going to have bigger problems. Bigger than they’ve ever had before,” Trump said.

The French President will address a joint meeting of Congress Wednesday, arguing in favor of the agreement.

The 2015 pact lifts economic sanctions in exchange for Tehran limiting its nuclear ambitions.