MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Smash and grab thieves targeted a T Mobile store in north Miami-Dade overnight.

A vehicle was used to crash through the front of the store on Miami Gardens Drive. An employee said surveillance cameras captured the vehicle crashing through the glass front of the store, sending glass and debris flying.

After gaining entrance, three men then jumped out of the vehicle, grabbed cell phones and other merchandise and then took off.