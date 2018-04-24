Filed Under:Local TV, Prom, Promposal, Racism, Racist Sign, Riverview High School, Sarasota

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SARASOTA (CBSMiami/AP) — A teenager in Sarasota is in hot water over the ‘promposal’ he came up with.

The high school student stirred a backlash when he held up a sign with a racially offensive message to invite his girlfriend to the prom.

The Herald-Tribune reports the 18-year-old Riverview High School student’s sign read: “If I was black, I’d be picking cotton, but I’m white, so I’m picking u 4 prom.”

After a photo of the sign was posted on Snapchat and shared across social media, school officials say they’re investigating.

Sarasota school district spokeswoman Tracey Beeker says administrators have spoken to the student and his parents.

In a robocall to Riverview parents, acting principal Kathy Wilks said the school does not “condone or support” the student’s message.

An NAACP official encouraged school administrators to issue a district-wide response making it clear that the sign was inappropriate.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

What Are People Talking About?
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch