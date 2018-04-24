Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – It’s the missing link between the Sawgrass Expressway and I-95, and it only exists because neighbors in the 1980’s spoke up and shut it down.

Now the state is showing off new plans to finally make the connection, yet the debate, and the opposition, could be fiercer than ever before.

There is plenty to discuss when it comes to the Florida Department of Transportation’s plans to link up the two major highways right down Southwest 10th Street in Deerfield Beach.

“We are watching like hawks,” said Mayor Bill Ganz. “To make sure our voices are heard on this project.”

At a public meeting Tuesday, locals were shown plans for the project that would not be built for at least three years.

Two plans were laid out, one that splits Southwest 10th Street in two, with the connector running in between.

The other plan has the connector running to the north of Southwest 10th Street.

“We have a little gap between the Sawgrass and I-95 and what we are trying to do is a Southwest 10th Street connector that will take the Sawgrass to I-95 but keep a local Southwest 10th Street for local folks,” said Anson Sonnett, Project Engineer for FDOT.

During rush hour Southwest 10th Street can become extremely congested as commuters try to connect with I-95 from the Sawgrass.

The FDOT plan includes to remedy the situation includes depressed roadway, some of them covered.

It’s a major construction project that won’t leave everyone happy.

Local resident Mary Ann says she is going to sell before the construction drives down property values.

“I am very upset about the whole thing,” she said.

The project is a bit of a hard well with the crowd from area condos, with one person saying, “I do not think any of us want to live by a 595 situation.”