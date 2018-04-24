Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Recently, a small group of boys and girls from the public charter school, Arts Academy of Excellence in Opa-Locka, were invited to spend part of their school day for two weeks exploring their creative side.

And they got to do it with international artists in the area of dance, visual arts, and spoken word.

We got a sneak peek towards the end of their mentorship.

