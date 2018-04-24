Filed Under:Accidental Discharge, Firearm, Gun Safety, handgun, Marion County Sheriff's Office, Ocala, pistol

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

OCALA (CBSMiami/AP) — An accident with a firearm can happen at any time no matter how responsible a person is being.

A Florida man told sheriff’s deputies he accidentally discharged a pistol while he was teaching gun safety to three young people.

The incident occurred Monday afternoon at Eglise Baptiste Philadelphie church near Ocala.

According to a Marion County Sheriff’s report, the man said he was showing three girls “the difference between a real firearm and a BB gun.” He was using his Sig Sauer 9 mm when his “finger snagged the trigger.” He told deputies he doesn’t recall pulling the trigger.

The Star Banner reports the deputy collected the 9mm projectile and shell case and contacted the girls’ parents.

No arrest was made and no one was injured.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

What Are People Talking About?
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch