MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue performed a perilous rescue of two men left dangling on the side of a Palmetto Bay building after their scaffolding partially collapsed.

The workers were on the side of the building at 18001 Old Cutler Road when a swing stage scaffold collapsed. The four story building was once the headquarters of Burger King.

One of the workers was left dangling on the side of the building by his safety harness. The other was trapped a part of the scaffold which did not drop.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was able to lower a firefighter from the roof to the man who was dangling. The man was strapped into a harness and lowered to a waiting rescue crew.

A second firefighter was then lowered to the remaining man trapped on the scaffold. A safety harness was put around him and attached to the firefighter’s harness. Both men were then lowered to the ground to safety.

