Filed Under:Local TV, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Nikolas Cruz, Parkland, School Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz will keep his public defender.

On Tuesday, Judge Elizabeth Scherer ruled that Cruz should continue to be represented by a public defender at taxpayer expense. She said the 19-year-old does not have enough money in assets to hire a private attorney.

Cruz has been indicted on 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

What Are People Talking About?
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch