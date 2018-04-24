Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz will keep his public defender.

On Tuesday, Judge Elizabeth Scherer ruled that Cruz should continue to be represented by a public defender at taxpayer expense. She said the 19-year-old does not have enough money in assets to hire a private attorney.

Cruz has been indicted on 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland.