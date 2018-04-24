Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Twelve tons of cocaine and a ton of marijuana will not make it to the shores of South Florida or anywhere else for that matter after being seized at sea by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The drugs, seized during 17 interdictions the coasts of Mexico, Central, and South America by multiple U.S. Coast Guard cutters and Canadian Naval vessels, are worth an estimated $390 million.

Tuesday morning the drugs were brought to Port Everglades by the Coast Guard Cutter Legare where it will be offloaded. The crew of the Legare is responsible for seizing a ton of the cocaine and eight kilograms of marijuana.

“Today’s offload sends them a message that our network of partners and allies remains resolute in our commitment to stem the flow of illicit trafficking that breeds instability,” said Cmdr. Jonathan Carter, commanding officer of Legare.

The Coast Guard has increased its presence in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Basin, which are known drug transit zones off of Central and South America, as part of its Western Hemisphere Strategy. During at-sea interdictions in international waters, a suspect vessel is initially located and tracked by allied, military or law enforcement personnel.

The interdictions, including the actual boarding, are led and conducted by U.S. Coast Guardsmen. The law enforcement phase of counter-smuggling operations in the Eastern Pacific is conducted under the authority of the Coast Guard 11th District headquartered in Alameda, California.