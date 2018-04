Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Three Broward County 911 operators were honored at today’s Broward Commission meeting.

One of those operators was Rosetta Newton, who received an award for remaining calm while dispatching emergency responders to the deadly airport shooting at Fort Laudrdale-Hollywood International Airport.

CBS4 photojournalist Rafael Murciano was there for her big day and produced a photo essay, which can be seen above.