NASHVILLE (CBSMiami) — Nashville schools are under extra-tight security while police search for the gunman who killed four people at a Waffle House restaurant early Sunday morning.

The gunman was nearly naked, wearing nothing but a jacket, when he opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle. Police say the suspect, Travis Reinking, has been in trouble with the law before.

Agents with the FBI, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol are assisting in the manhunt as disturbing reports about the wanted man’s past behavior become known.

MNPD officers, to include SWAT, have continued the search for Travis Reinking in the Antioch area overnight. There have been no credible sightings. The search will continue. All schools in the area have been cleared by officers. He was last seen Sun morn behind his apt complex. pic.twitter.com/ChY1ihCdKG — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 23, 2018

“He’s on foot so unless he’s been picked up by a car he should be fairly close,” said Nashville Police Chief Steve Anderson.

Police say Reinking was half-naked when he opened fire with an AR-15 assault rifle in the Waffle House parking lot. Police say he killed two people outside the building and two inside.

“Everybody ran I went in to the bathroom and all I could think was where’s my brother?” recalled Abede Dasilva.

DaSilva’s brother, Akilah, was one of the victims.

“He looked up to me but I looked up to him because he was real smart. He was a real good guy,” said Abede.

Another customer, James Shaw Jr., was injured when he wrestled the gun from the shooter.

“I grabbed him and grabbed the gun and started hitting and punching,” he explained. “I just kind of grabbed it from him I lifted it real high and just tossed it over the counter.”

Police say Reinking fled without a gun or clothing. He recently moved from Illinois to Nashville.

The Secret Service arrested him in July for entering a restricted area near the White House. He was demanding to see President Trump.

During that arrest police seized four weapons including the gun used in the Waffle House shooting. The firearms were returned to Reinking’s father who admitted giving them back to his son.

In May 2016, Reinking also told deputies in Illinois that music superstar Taylor Swift was stalking him and hacking his phone.

n August, after the White House incident, Reinking told police in Tazewell County, Illinois, that he wanted to file a report about 20 to 30 people tapping into his computer and phone. He also complained that people were “barking like dogs” outside his residence, according to a report.

Reinking agreed to go to a local hospital for an evaluation after repeatedly resisting the request, the report said.

Another report from the sheriff’s office said Reinking barged into a community pool in Tremont, Illinois, last June and jumped into the water wearing a pink woman’s coat over his underwear. Investigators believed he had an AR-15 rifle in his car trunk, but it was never displayed. No charges were filed.

The victims fatally shot in the Waffle House parking have been identified as Taurean Sanderlin, 29, of Goodlettsville, and Joe Perez, 20, of Nashville. Sanderlin was an employee at the restaurant.

Perez’s mother posted a picture of her son on Facebook and asked for prayers, saying it was the hardest day of her life. “Me, my husband and sons are broken right now with this loss,” Trisha Perez said in the post. “Our lives are shattered.”

One of the fatally wounded inside was DeEbony Groves, a 21-year student at Nashville’s Belmont University.

Groves was remembered as an exceptional student who made the Dean’s list and was a tenacious basketball player.

Akilah Dasilva was killed inside the restaurant. The 23-year-old was a rap artist and music video producer.