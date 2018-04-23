Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BIG PINE KEY (CBSMiami) — One hundred acres have burned in a fast moving brush fire in the Florida Keys that has already at least one home.

The fire broke out on Big Pine Key on Sunday and traveled several miles west across the island. Residents were told to prepare for a possible evacuation.

However, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Monday morning that fire crews worked through the night on the Big Pine Key brush fire.

“We did not lose any ground or any more structures last night,” Monroe County Emergency Management Director Marty Senterfitt said Monday morning. “Many people worked long hours without sleep to protect people’s homes and prevent the fire from spreading.”

There remains many scattered hotspots throughout the path of the fire, which began along Hibiscus Drives and moved toward Fern Avenue. Residents in the Florida Keys may have to evacuate after a brush fire engulfed two homes.

Fire officials say the blaze is moving quickly because of windy and dry conditions.

Nobody has been hurt but one house, with a separate garage, were destroyed.