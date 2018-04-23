Follow CBSMIAMI.COM : Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The United States and France kick off a three-day state visit with President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron.

This as the prospect of an American summit with North Korea takes center stage. The administration says North Korea’s ‘denuclearization’ remains the main goal.

Macron and his wife Brigitte arrived in the US Monday, launching the first state visit for the Trump administration.

“This is a great honor,” Macron said.

The visit was hailed by White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders as she fielded questions about North Korea.

“We think it can be a positive and productive meeting for both countries,” Sanders said.

Over the weekend Pyongyang agreed to close its nuclear test site and suspend long-range ballistic missile tests as both sides negotiate a potential summit in May.

But, North Korea did not agree to denuclearize, as the president suggested in a tweet.

“We’re not taking them exclusively at their word,” Sanders said. “They have to take some concrete actions.”

Some republican lawmakers have said they’re skeptical North Korea is ready to abandon nuclear weapons.

Negotiations with North Korea coincide with a deadline to renew the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that President Trump has threatened to abandon.

That deal will be a major focal point in discussions between Trump and French president Emmanuel Macron during this week’s visit.

Tuesday’s state dinner will feature a rack of lamb and nectarine tart selected by First Lady Melania Trump.

Guests will be entertained after the dinner by the Washington National Opera.