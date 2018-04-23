Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some financial aid is coming for the authorities who jumped into action following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The Department of Justice is awarding a million dollar grant to those who responded to the mass shooting in Parkland.

The money will go towards salary and overtime pay for Florida law enforcement and first responders who were on the scene the day of the massacre.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Justice Department “stands ready to help them in any way they can.”