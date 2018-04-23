Filed Under:Broward County Jail, Coral Springs Police, Dante Collins, Local TV, Rape, Sexual Battery, Wyndham Lakes

CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – The search for a serial sexual assaulter in Broward County may have come to an end.

Coral Springs Police Detectives have arrested a man that has since admitted to a string of sexual battery attacks in the Wyndham Lakes area.

Dante Collins, 25, was employed as a security guard in the industrial park of Coral Springs and was arrested for loitering and prowling in and around Wyndham Lakes.

Detectives observed Collins driving through neighborhoods and residential areas in the early morning, which was consistent with the ongoing string of attacks on women.

He was pulled over and then lied to the officers about what he had done that evening, as they had been observing him for hours.

After his arrest, Collins confessed to attacks on February 20th and April 9th.

He also admitted to having approximately 10 attacks that went unreported to police.

Collins has been charged with attempted sexual battery, loitering and prowling.

He is currently being held at the Broward County Jail with bond set at $250,000.

 

