AVENTURA (CBSMiami) — A portion of Aventura is under a precautionary boil water order.

A preventative pipe inspection was taking place Sunday night when crews experienced a temporary loss of pressure.

Due to this loss of pressure, the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department must issue a precautionary boil water order.

Residents who live within the boundaries of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 39th Place and Northeast 187th Street to Northeast 213th Street must now boil their water prior to use for drinking, cooking with, brushing teeth, making ice with or to wash dishes. The water should be brought to a full rolling boil for at least one minute. There is no issue with using the water to shower with or for other household uses. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

The boil water order will be lifted once two days of clear test results are achieved.

If you have any questions or concerns about your service, call WASD’s 24-hour Communications Center at 305-274-9272.