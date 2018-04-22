Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BRANDON (CBSMiami/AP) — Dishonest drug deals usually don’t end well.

Authorities say a drug deal gone bad is to blame for the death of a Florida high school football player.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s officials say Samuel Morrissey met 18-year-old Grover Wills at a gas station on April 15 to sell him marijuana.

Authorities say Wills wrapped counterfeit money inside a roll of real money. When Morrisey caught on, he tried to take back the drugs.

Authorities say the two struggled and Morissey shot the teen. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities say Morissey confessed to the drug deal and to shooting Wills. He is charged with second-degree murder.

Hundreds of students and teachers filled the Durant football field this week for a candle light vigil to remember Wills.

