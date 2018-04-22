Filed Under:Counterfeit Money, Drug deal, Florida, Marijuana, Teen Killed, Teen Shot

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BRANDON (CBSMiami/AP) — Dishonest drug deals usually don’t end well.

Authorities say a drug deal gone bad is to blame for the death of a Florida high school football player.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s officials say Samuel Morrissey met 18-year-old Grover Wills at a gas station on April 15 to sell him marijuana.

Authorities say Wills wrapped counterfeit money inside a roll of real money. When Morrisey caught on, he tried to take back the drugs.

Authorities say the two struggled and Morissey shot the teen. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities say Morissey confessed to the drug deal and to shooting Wills. He is charged with second-degree murder.

Hundreds of students and teachers filled the Durant football field this week for a candle light vigil to remember Wills.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

What Are People Talking About?
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch