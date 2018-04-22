Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DORAL (CBSMiami) – A crackdown on drugs led to a popular Miami-Dade strip club being raided this weekend, with dancers and employees being arrested and accused of dealing drugs.

The club has since reopened, but not before a major shakeup by law enforcement.

On a busy Friday night at the popular Booby Trap and Labare strip club near Doral, patrons with dollar bills in hand were shocked as detectives with Miami-Dade police busted through the door.

An undercover detective said, “We had received information through our sources about heavy trafficking of moving drugs through here.”

They called the raid, Operation Neon Lights.

For more than a year and a half, our news partners, The Miami-Herald, said undercover detectives and outside drug enforcement agencies were trying to pin down drug dealers.

“We conducted several undercover operations yielding in multiple arrest warrants and search warrants which we are executing tonight,” an undercover detective said.

According to the Miami-Herald, several dancers and club workers are accused of dealing cocaine, marijuana and other drugs to undercover detectives.

The Herald said at least nine people were arrested and police seized 20 grams of cocaine and found at least three guns.