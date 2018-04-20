Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
OCALA (CBSMiami/AP) – One student shot another in the ankle Friday morning at Forest High School in Ocala.
The school was placed on lockdown after the shooting. The injured student was taken to a local hospital.
Police say the suspected shooter is also a student at the school.
Some parents came to the school to await word on what happened. No other details were released.
In a bit of irony, Friday just happened to be National Walk Out Day and National Day of Action Against Gun Violence in Schools. Thousands of students nationwide walked out of their schools as a show of support for safer schools and gun reforms.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Lol. The kiddies should have a protest…..oh wait……………….