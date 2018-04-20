Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

GAINESVILLE (CBSMiami) – Two sheriff’s deputies in northern Florida were killed inside a restaurant Thursday afternoon when a gunman walked up and fired through the window.

Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz identified his two deputies who were killed as Sgt. Noel Ramirez, 30, and Deputy Taylor Lindsey, 25.

“They were men of integrity. They were God-fearing, and they loved what they did. They gave their lives so we can all be safe. They just wanted to get something to eat. They just wanted to do their jobs,” Schultz said at news conference. “I’m proud to have been their sheriff.”

The shooting happened about 3 p.m. at Ace China restaurant in Trenton, which is about 30 miles west of Gainesville.

Ramirez, a seven-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, and Lindsey were dead when authorities arrived at the scene, Schultz said.

Witnesses told investigators that the gunman walked out to his Jeep and killed himself.

The shooter has not been named, but Schultz said he was “a lone assailant.”

According to a statement by the sheriff’s office, “It remains an active criminal investigation with no apparent motive or indications as to why this tragedy occurred.”